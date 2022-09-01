SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Mandy Wiener spoke to the acting CEO at South African Tourism, Themba Khumalo, about the state of tourism post-COVID-19 restrictions.
According to South African Tourism, there has been an influx of travellers from the continent, Europe, and the United States of America (USA) into the country.
This comes as COVID-19 lockdown regulations were gradually easing worldwide following two years of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
The industry was hardest hit as the world was devastated by regulations, especially those pertaining to travelling in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Speaking to 702's Midday Report host Mandy Wiener, Khumalo said that the industry was beginning to boom.
The tourism industry is most definitely back, and we are seeing a lot of growth in the domestic market and international arrivals, especially out of Europe and the United States of America coming into South Africa.Themba Khumalo - acting CEO - South African Tourism
Khumalo said that South Africa was one of the most preferred destinations to travel in the world.
South Africa is a high-demand destination out of the US and Europe because of our wide-open spaces and world-class infrastructure. The spending per traveller domestically and regionally has actually increased to show that people are really eager to travel.Themba Khumalo - acting CEO - South African Tourism
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More
Converting coal power stations into gas-burning plants a 'pipe dream'
Plans to kickstart Eskom 2.0 by turning coal-fired power stations into gas power plants has been described as impractical.Read More
More from Lifestyle
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button
The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature.Read More
How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better
It's a day of celebration for the community of Mitchells Plain as they formally celebrate the development of a new art centre in the area as a result of years of dedication from community activist, Mark Jeneker in collaboration with the NGO, Baz-Art.Read More
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Why you should be playing the algorithm and not let it play you
Whether you love or hate it, with every major online platform moving towards them, algorithms are here to stay.Read More
I Love Coffee empowers deaf community through learnerships
September marks Deaf Awareness Month and the I Love Coffee Group is doing their bid to promote awareness for the community through empowering them.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More
Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million
The sale was soon followed by the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death on Wednesday.Read More
Thai hotel group to enter SA market starting with Cape Town and Joburg
Tourism is recovering in South Africa and in the rest of the continent, and Thailand’s Minor Hotels is investing accordingly.Read More