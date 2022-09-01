1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
Lester Kiewit spoke to Rupert Koopman, conservation manager at Botanical Society of South Africa.
While today marks Spring Day - 1 September - spring already started in July when flowers began blossoming, said Koopman.
As a result, The City of Cape Town implemented its "grow don’t mow" policy last month.
The initiative, which was introduced last year, places annual mowing restrictions on specific areas during the agricultural season.
This has been useful in conserving biodiversity in local areas, said Koopman.
Now that the 'grow don’t mow' is a thing… we all now have the ability to go out there.Rupert Koopman, conservation manager - Botanical Society of South Africa
The resilience of some flowers has been incredible considering previous management did not prioritise conservation, he added.
Because a different management regime has come in, some of those areas have taken a hammering.Rupert Koopman, conservation manager - Botanical Society of South Africa
However, as with everything, mowing restrictions must be balanced to avoid the threat of weeds taking over biomes.
The enjoyment and responsibility in terms of how we manage our parks is essential, he added.
Listen to the full audio above.
