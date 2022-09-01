'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Lester Kiewit interviews Ilihia Gionson of the Hawaii Tourism Authority and Karl McLaughlin, an expert on Spanish affairs.
-
An “anti-tourism” movement is gaining popularity in hotspots such as Barcelona in Spain, Venice in Italy, and Hawaii in the US.
-
Even in Cape Town – which relies on tourism for many of its scarce jobs, there are those who rail against free-spending visitors
Tourism stimulates economies around the world, with about US$5.8 billion spent annually.
In South Africa, roughly a tenth of our entire GDP is generated by industries related to tourism.
Despite this, there is a growing international movement by people who are sceptical about the financial or development benefits of growing tourist numbers.
The “anti-tourism” movement is particularly growing fast in Barcelona, Venice, and Hawaii while in Cape Town there are calls to sabotage tourism to highlight the living conditions of the city’s poorest communities.
You have 18 million tourists visiting Barcelona every year, turning the city into an amusement park… spiralling property prices… as people cash in on short lets…Karl McLaughlin, lecturer in Spanish affairs - Manchester Metropolitan University
In July, 16% of all people in Hawaii were visitors… the infrastructure is not built for so many visitors…Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer at Hawaii Tourism Authority
Kiewit interviewed Gionson and McLaughlin - scroll up to listen.
