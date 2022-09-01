How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better





Pippa Hudson speaks to community activist and creative arts teacher, Mark Jeneker, about the incredible way art changed the trajectory of his life and what he's doing to bring creative arts education to children in Mitchells Plain through the development of an arts centre at Portland Primary School.

This comes on the heels of Jeneker's remarkable life - that he was able to turn around.

Growing up in a gang-ridden area, the activist fell into a life of drugs and gangsterism for many years.

After getting married, Jeneker became a father figure to two of his wife's children who both lost their lives.

He says that he blamed himself for the death of the first son who lost his life in an accident after he went with Jeneker's intoxicated friends to get something from the store.

Following the death of the second son - who was kidnapped, Jeneker booked himself into two rehabilitation centres where he was kicked out of both.

However, after his second rehab stunt, he turned towards religion which he credits as the reason he was saved and became sober.

He then began teaching children art after he realised that they had nothing to occupy themselves with during his visits to the local library.

Through teaching, the activist realised that he needed to stay on the straight and narrow because of his responsibility towards these children - effectively changing the trajectory of his life for the better.

After years of teaching children art at primary schools, Jeneker registered his NPO - the Mark Jeneker Foundation in 2017.

In the years that followed, he received a sponsorship for five containers which he will be receiving in September.

Jeneker says he is turning them into art studios at Portland Primary School because of his belief that art can positively change the lives of people - especially those with nowhere else to go.

I can see the children are so hungry to work with paint. I believe when children work with paint, they are, also, in a safe environment, they are off the streets, they don't get any negativity because they are concentrating on their paintings... I believe art can change lives because this is what I see everyday. Mark Jeneker, community activist and arts teacher

Most of our kids come from disadvantaged areas and I know how it is if there's nothing in the house, that is mostly the children that are giving problems in school, but this is what I saw. The art changes their academics, as well... everything changes after a while because gradually it's becoming from negativity to a positive side... that is the most important thing that I see that art is doing to our kids. Mark Jeneker, community activist and arts teacher

Find out more about the Mark Jeneker Foundation here.

