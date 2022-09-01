Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews new CEO Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga after Santam posts its results for the first half of 2022.
- Santam says the KwaZulu-Natal floods were the most significant natural catastrophe in the insurer's history
- CEO Tava Madzinga says Santam will have to work with its clients as the reinsurers look for the company to de-risk its portfolios
Santam has posted its results for the six months ended June 2022 following "one of the most challenging underwriting periods in the company’s history".
The insurer reported it paid out an unprecedented R14.2 billion in first half claims.
Headline earnings fell by by 53% to 409 cents per share (from 863cps in June 2021).
Sanlam said the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal were a significant contributing factor to its underwriting results.
"These were, however, offset to some extent by a reduction in the COVID-19 related contingent business interruption (CBI) claims provisions."
RELATED: Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO
Sanlam declared an interim dividend of 462 cents per share.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga who took over as CEO from Lizé Lambrechts this year.
It's been a tough H1 for us - we've seen a perfect storm of weather, volatility in investments, inflation coming through, and of course load shedding.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
We're quite pleased that we're able to support our clients - yes, with an unprecedented payment in claims of R14.2 billion. The bulk of that did come through from KZN... and I think the real loss was the loss of life that we saw...Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
From a Santam perspective, we saw claims topping R4.4 billion, and the net for us was R566 million... our reinsurers coming through very strongly to provide us with support there.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
Madzinga notes that this situation is not restricted to South Africa, as extreme weather events increase around the world.
"Within the global context there is already an apprehension towards catastrophe risk and we've seen a pullback from major reinsurers in terms of catastrophe cover they provide around the globe."
At home, to the KZN floods can be added the 2021 civil unrest and then of course the COVID pandemic.
The reinsurers are looking to us to de-risk our portfolios to some extent, and so we'll have to work with our clients... We need to get a lot more sophisticated - we are geo-coding locations, looking at addresses where there are properties in flood plains...Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
It's not just floods... You're looking at wildfires, you're looking at drought... It's a whole bucket of risks that you're trying to manage.Tavaziva 'Tava' Madzinga, CEO - Santam
Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation
Source : @ArriveAlive/Twitter
More from Business
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO
Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
More from Local
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals through their assets.Read More
Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Kidnapping syndicates are becoming more brutal as they try to extort more ransom from victims' families.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation
A forensic expert says investigators must go back to the drawing board to find out how 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to honour nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Dagga growing clubs dealt blow by Western Cape High Court
The Western Cape High Court has recently deemed dagga growing clubs illegal as they were likely to contravene the Drugs Act.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More