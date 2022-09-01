Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lisette IJssel de Schepper (Senior Economist, BER) about the lates PMI numbers.
-
-
Manufacturing activity in South Africa expanded in August according to the seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index.
The PMI rose to 52.1 points after a decline to 47.6 in July.
PMI numbers can often be the quickest way of seeing what is happening in an economy as they're published quickly, comments Bruce Whitfield.
RELATED: Absa PMI falls below 50 points in July, most likely due to loadshedding
While global data shows a deterioration in the PMIs for the global economy, it looks like South Africa perked up in August.
Whitfield asks Lisette IJssel de Schepper (Senior Economist, Bureau for Economic Research) how this is possible.
De Schepper emphasizes that the PMI tracks month-on-month changes.
In this case, August relative to July was a much better month for the country.
We know that in South Africa, July was a tough month with very intense load shedding at the beginning of the month... In the automotive manufacturing sector particularly there was quite a bit of overhang from the flooding and that eased in August.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research
That's why you see that PMI pick up... but if you look at some of the underlying data, for example on the export front, that's still negative. That links to the situation in a struggling Europe which is a very important trading partner for us.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research
So we are outliers, but we need to keep in mind this month-on-month momentum, which in our case comes from a poor July.Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research
What is important is to see a sustained improvement a few months in a row, she says.
"This seesawing from growth to a contraction is not going to generate investment, it is not going to generate employment."
For more detail, listen to the audio at the top of the article
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/welder-welding-industry-industrial-673559/
More from Business
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO
Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
More from Local
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals through their assets.Read More
Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Kidnapping syndicates are becoming more brutal as they try to extort more ransom from victims' families.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation
A forensic expert says investigators must go back to the drawing board to find out how 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to honour nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Dagga growing clubs dealt blow by Western Cape High Court
The Western Cape High Court has recently deemed dagga growing clubs illegal as they were likely to contravene the Drugs Act.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More