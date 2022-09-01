Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July





Bruce Whitfield talks to Lisette IJssel de Schepper (Senior Economist, BER) about the lates PMI numbers.

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Manufacturing activity in South Africa expanded in August according to the seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index.

The PMI rose to 52.1 points after a decline to 47.6 in July.

PMI numbers can often be the quickest way of seeing what is happening in an economy as they're published quickly, comments Bruce Whitfield.

While global data shows a deterioration in the PMIs for the global economy, it looks like South Africa perked up in August.

Whitfield asks Lisette IJssel de Schepper (Senior Economist, Bureau for Economic Research) how this is possible.

De Schepper emphasizes that the PMI tracks month-on-month changes.

In this case, August relative to July was a much better month for the country.

We know that in South Africa, July was a tough month with very intense load shedding at the beginning of the month... In the automotive manufacturing sector particularly there was quite a bit of overhang from the flooding and that eased in August. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research

That's why you see that PMI pick up... but if you look at some of the underlying data, for example on the export front, that's still negative. That links to the situation in a struggling Europe which is a very important trading partner for us. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research

So we are outliers, but we need to keep in mind this month-on-month momentum, which in our case comes from a poor July. Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Senior Economist - Bureau for Economic Research

What is important is to see a sustained improvement a few months in a row, she says.

"This seesawing from growth to a contraction is not going to generate investment, it is not going to generate employment."

