Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO





Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Nico Muller about Impala Platinum's year-end results and its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

- Impala Platinum has reported a 12% drop in headline earnings for the year to end June

- CEO Nico Muller says the company wants to close its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum at the end of September

FILE: Impala Platinum's Marula mine in Limpopo. Image: www.implats.co.za

Results posted by Impala Platinum (Implats) for the year to end June 2022 reflect the impact of the sharp fall in platinum prices as well as a drop in production.

Headline earnings decreased 12% to R32 billion and headline earnings per share were down 17% to 3.853c per share.

"Despite lower received rand PGM [Platinum Group Metal] pricing and sales volumes, Implats delivered strong absolute earnings and free cash flow" said CEO Nico Muller.

Muller said the the platinum group metals (PMG) company would close its takeover bid for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) at the end of September - "We have very little appetite for continued extensions beyond that."

I know that we are comparing to record highs in 2021, but I just want to stress the following: The company has got zero debt on its balance sheet... We were able to declare a dividend of R13.75 per share which equates to a yield of 9% on the share price of R180... Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum

...so all being equal... as a company we are able to fund all our operations, all our very exciting projects that will improve our long-term competitive position and deliver very strong returns to shareholders. Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum

Commenting on competition from Northam in the buyout bid for RBPlat, Muller reaffirmed Implats' "absolute commitment" to the transaction.

"It is of strategic importance to us in order to prolong the life of our Rustenburg assets and we believe it offers significant value to shareholders across the two companies, as well as to stakeholders... and the economy of the North West province."

