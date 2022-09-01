[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Anthony Turton of the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.
South Africa has a huge and growing sewage problem due to poorly maintained infrastructure, which is a ticking time bomb.
Authorities will not solve this water crisis overnight.
What contingency plans do we have in place?
What can consumers do to avoid ingesting tainted water?
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion between Kiewit and Turton.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69924366_beautiful-african-child-drinking-from-a-tap-water-scarcity-symbol-young-african-girl-drinking-clean-.html?vti=o7it7kdi32ag2dxl4j-4-51
