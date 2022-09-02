7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
Pippa Hudson spoke to the founder of the initiative, Sister Teresa Basson.
• Professional nursing is on the decline in South Africa.
• 9,000 nurses are lost annually to death or retirement.
• 50% of the current nurses in our country are nearing retirement age.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a massive strain on South Africa’s healthcare system and nurses were the hardest hit.
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to Honour Nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.
The initiative called the Exceptional Nurse Campaign aims to raise the alarm and create awareness on the critical shortage of professional and specialist nurses in the country.
The event will be hosted at the Green Point Promenade in Cape Town on 3 September 2022.
It is scheduled to run from 5pm to 7pm.
The participants will run a seven-kilometre night route to symbolise the 12-hour, seven-to-seven shift that nurses work.
The entry fee for the event is R100 and R50 for children. All proceeds of the event will go to bursaries for student nurses.
Now with the COVID pandemic, there’s been such pressure on government health services.Sister Teresa Basson, Exceptional Nurse Campaign
Florence Nightingale was the 'Lady of the Lamp' so we thought it would be really fun if nurses could run with head lamps.Sister Teresa Basson, Exceptional Nurse Campaign
Visit their website or Facebook page below for details on how to participate in the initiative.
Listen to the full audio for more.
