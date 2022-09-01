Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
News 24 ON THE RECORD - A summit about South Africa's future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit
Today at 17:20
Maligning researchers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip
'SA’s broken immigration system needs urgent and decisive solutions'

1 September 2022 6:53 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Migrants
Songezo Zibi
Immigration

Speaking to John Maytham, Zibi said that the problem needed to be addressed through rational and practical steps.

Songezo Zibi is the former editor of Business Day.

He currently serves as chair of Rivonia Circle, a non-governmental organisation.

He wrote a piece in the Daily Maverick on South Africa’s immigration issues.

Speaking to John Maytham, Zibi said that the country's immigration crisis needed to be addressed through rational and practical steps.

His column comes after Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba rebuked a Zimbabwean woman for seeking elective surgery, which made headlines last week.

Considering South Africa’s history of xenophobic attacks, the last wave of violence towards foreign nationals could be deadlier than the last.

This is because extremists are being emboldened by people of authority, said Zibi.

We have seen this movie before but on this occasion, it looks like it will be bloodier because it is actively being stoked by established, I would say somewhat, respected politicians.

Songezo Zibi, chairman of Rivonia Circle
Songezo Zibi at the launch of the Rivonia Circle on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Picture: Supplied
Songezo Zibi at the launch of the Rivonia Circle on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Picture: Supplied

He described the country’s immigration system as broken and marred by corruption and inefficient.

While South Africa can't dictate how the Zimbabwean presidency should govern it can wield its power to intervene.

ZANU-PF remains in power through intimidation, violence and graft, we must call it for what it is, he said.

''We must make it clear that normal relations cannot continue between Zimbabwe and South Africa, with the latter having to shoulder the fallout of repression and misrule. If our offer to broker a real democratic solution is rejected, we must distance ourselves from that government,'' he wrote.

We can have a conversation that says your domestic politics is destabilising our country and we shall not have it anymore.

Songezo Zibi, chairman of Rivonia Circle

Employers who employ non-South Africans specifically to exploit them should also be apprehended.

That system of exploitation also needs to come to an end.

Songezo Zibi, chairman of Rivonia Circle



1 September 2022 6:53 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Migrants
Songezo Zibi
Immigration

