



John Perlman spoke to the parent of late 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni, Xolile Malangeni about the report and the information given to parents.

21 Young people died, allegedly from suffocation, at Enyobeni tavern .

Parents are hurt and frustrated with the way the case had been handled

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Malangeni said that he was devastated and frustrated with the way the case had been handled and the conflicting reports that the parents had received about the deaths of their children.

He also said that he was not convinced that the parents had been given the full story of what took place.

There is something behind this I’m telling you... but our government they don’t give a damn. Xolile Malangeni, parent of a 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni

He said that parents had been refused any written documentation or further explanation into what took place at Enyobeni tavern.

Malangeni went on to say he was concerned about how his family was handling this tragedy and the new information that was coming out.

My wife is not sleeping. I’m worried about my other daughter, she is in grade 12, because if she hears this news, I don’t know how she is going to cope in school… I don’t know what we are going to say about our country Xolile Malangeni, parent of a 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths