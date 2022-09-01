'Government doesn't give a damn': Parent after report on Enyobeni tavern deaths
John Perlman spoke to the parent of late 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni, Xolile Malangeni about the report and the information given to parents.
-
21 Young people died, allegedly from suffocation, at Enyobeni tavern.
-
Parents are hurt and frustrated with the way the case had been handled
Malangeni said that he was devastated and frustrated with the way the case had been handled and the conflicting reports that the parents had received about the deaths of their children.
He also said that he was not convinced that the parents had been given the full story of what took place.
There is something behind this I’m telling you... but our government they don’t give a damn.Xolile Malangeni, parent of a 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni
He said that parents had been refused any written documentation or further explanation into what took place at Enyobeni tavern.
Malangeni went on to say he was concerned about how his family was handling this tragedy and the new information that was coming out.
My wife is not sleeping. I’m worried about my other daughter, she is in grade 12, because if she hears this news, I don’t know how she is going to cope in school… I don’t know what we are going to say about our countryXolile Malangeni, parent of a 17-year-old Esinako Malangeni who died at Enyobeni
This article first appeared on 702
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
