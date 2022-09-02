Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr David Klatzow, consulting forensic scientist, about the postmortem results of 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

Africa Melane spoke to Siyanda Manana, Eastern Cape Health Spokesperson, about the post mortem results of 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

After an agonising 68-day wait, parents of the 21 teens who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London refuse to believe the explanation for their children's deaths.

The Eastern Cape Health Department informed the parents on Thursday that the children suffocated to death.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana says a team of scientists evaluated CCTV footage from inside the tavern, postmortem results, the blood alcohol and methanol levels of the deceased.

They also checked for carbon monoxide, drugs and pesticides.

Manana said they could not share the full report with the parents.

The reason why we could not share the report with them is because it's a confidential report and the other aspect is that we are constrained as government officials because we received legal team advice that we cannot issue the report to each and every family because we have to hand it over to South African Police Service so they can take appropriate actions. Siyanda Manana, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Health

Parents have threatened legal action, saying they want answers.

But the department is standing its ground.

If, for example, the document, as well as the findings, are taken to any court of law, it could stand that test. Siyanda Manana, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Department of Health

Forensic specialist Dr David Klatzow says crush asphyxia could have played a role in the deaths.

The message I have from sources is that they died of crush asphyxia... when there's so much pressure on your chest that you can't breathe and it happens in stampede situations. Dr David Klatzow, Consulting Forensic Scientist

But, Klatzow says there are so many conflicting statements coming from the scene and from parents.

He suggests police and the health department start from scratch.

There's so much disinformation coming out that someone needs to descend on the scene and go and take proper statements from eyewitnesses and survivors... at the moment you're getting a mishmash of hearsay evidence... and the danger of this is that it could affect very seriously any subsequent prosecution which may arise from this. Dr David Klatzow, Consulting Forensic Scientist

Klatzow has offered his services to re-investigate the cause of death.

