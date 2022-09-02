City Fave: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch





Refilwe Moloto spoke with Pawel Kanigowski - owner and director at the Cape Town Ostrich Ranch.

A juvenile ostrich on an Oudtshoorn farm. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

The Cape Town Ostrich Ranch is just 20 minutes from the City centre. No need for a major road trip The good chance you see ostrich chicks hatching, eggs being laid or male ostriches doing their mating dance

Getting to see real wildlife is such a pleasurable experience, but finding the time can be a bit of schlep. But one of the perks of living in South Africa is the wildlife is relatively nearby if you make the effort to look.

One great example is the Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, which is just 20 minutes from the V&A Waterfront. That's basically next door to you!

Founded in 1994, the ranch is probably the best and simplest way to quickly and safely experience some South African wildlife. While visiting the ranch, there's every chance of viewing eggs getting laid or even seeing the new hatchlings being born.

There are also educational opportunities to learn about the the ostriches and their history in the Cape and how the coexisted with the Khoisan in the colonial and pre-colonial days. You could even get a picture with the stuffed body of Tom Thumb, who was the world's smallest fully-grown ostrich, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Aside from the getting to see the ostriches themselves, there's a boutique to get curios and souvenirs, such as handcrafted ostrich leather apparel.

There's also a great restaurant that, yes, does serve delish ostrich meat!

And we've got lovely artifacts in our museum that shows the relationship between the Khoisan and the ostrich and and its role in Cape Town. And not many people know about all of that. Pawel Kanigowski owner and director at the Cape Town Ostrich Ranch

