SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the director of forensics at ENSafrica - Steven Powell, about Sars' new pilot that will see the revenue service working with other prosecuting authorities to track unexplained asset accumulation of criminals with no legitimate source of income.

The pilot is in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

This collaboration removes the issue of departments working in silos where they are restricted to what information and evidence they are able compile themselves.

The combined resources will, thus, result in a more powerful criminal investigation into unexplained asset accumulation.

If people are found to have an assortment of luxury assets but are unable to explain legitimate reasons for how they have acquired those assets, they will be pursued by Sars for criminal activity.

The criminals need to be shaking in their boots at the moment if they are driving the fancy sports cars and living in luxurious properties that they have no legitimate basis to explain. If you're living a lavish lifestyle and you're enjoying the proceeds of crime, the onus is going to be on you to explain how you acquired these assets and that's going to be very difficult for a lot of criminals to do. Steven Powell, director of forensics - ENSAfrica

