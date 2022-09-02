Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Refilwe Moloto interviews JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.
Taxi operators targeted yet another Golden Arrow bus on the N2 on Friday morning
They also stoned vehicles, blocked roads, and burned tyres
Police arrested numerous suspects
Public violence also flared up at the intersections of Sheffield and New Eisleben.
This (Friday) morning, some of the taxi operators targeted a Golden Arrow bus on the N2… They descended to a new cowardly low by stoning a vehicle carrying school children… blockading roads, burning tyres…JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
RELATED: Nyanga and surrounds a no-go zone amid violent protests
As a result, traffic authorities closed several roads in the area.
Last week’s crackdown on 'amaphela' taxis saw Golden Arrow buses and other vehicles come under attack.
On Thursday, officials impounded 37 taxis and 'amaphelas'.
“We will not stop until we have restored complete order and until private citizens and other public transport operators can operate safely,” said Smith.
“For too long we have allowed mafia-style syndicates to control the public transport sector.”
There were numerous arrests this morning for public violence… Tip-offs from within the industry that they had assembled finances to pay hitmen, to target traffic officers… It’s dangerous for our staff.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
Smith warned that for every vehicle torched, illegal operators can expect the City to impound 50 of their vehicles.
He says illegal taxi operators were perpetrating the violence.
The real goal here is to eliminate public transport competition, much like the trains were eliminated.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals through their assets.Read More
Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Kidnapping syndicates are becoming more brutal as they try to extort more ransom from victims' families.Read More
Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation
A forensic expert says investigators must go back to the drawing board to find out how 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to honour nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Dagga growing clubs dealt blow by Western Cape High Court
The Western Cape High Court has recently deemed dagga growing clubs illegal as they were likely to contravene the Drugs Act.Read More
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.Read More
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO
Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More