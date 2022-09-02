Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'





Refilwe Moloto interviews JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

Taxi operators targeted yet another Golden Arrow bus on the N2 on Friday morning

They also stoned vehicles, blocked roads, and burned tyres

Police arrested numerous suspects

Public violence also flared up at the intersections of Sheffield and New Eisleben.

This (Friday) morning, some of the taxi operators targeted a Golden Arrow bus on the N2… They descended to a new cowardly low by stoning a vehicle carrying school children… blockading roads, burning tyres… JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

As a result, traffic authorities closed several roads in the area.

Last week’s crackdown on 'amaphela' taxis saw Golden Arrow buses and other vehicles come under attack.

On Thursday, officials impounded 37 taxis and 'amaphelas'.

“We will not stop until we have restored complete order and until private citizens and other public transport operators can operate safely,” said Smith.

“For too long we have allowed mafia-style syndicates to control the public transport sector.”

There were numerous arrests this morning for public violence… Tip-offs from within the industry that they had assembled finances to pay hitmen, to target traffic officers… It’s dangerous for our staff. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Smith warned that for every vehicle torched, illegal operators can expect the City to impound 50 of their vehicles.

He says illegal taxi operators were perpetrating the violence.

The real goal here is to eliminate public transport competition, much like the trains were eliminated. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

