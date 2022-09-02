Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Imraahn Mukaddam, the regional coordinator for the United Public Safety Front - a Cape Town community crime fighting initiative.
- Kidnapping syndicates are employing more torture tactics to get victims' families to pay ransoms
- The amount of kidnappings are increasing weekly
- Community crime fighters say the police kidnapping task force needs to be better capacitated
Cape crime fighting initiative, United Public Safety Front, says there's been an astronomical rise in kidnappings.
And a more worrying trend is now emerging as kidnappers are becoming more brazen - using torture tactics to scare families into paying large ransoms.
Last week, a bystander caught the kidnapping of Akter Pradhan, a Bangladeshi businessman, on camera.
Pradhan, the owner of a Cash and Carry in Mitchells Plain, was forced off the road and bundled into a kidnappers' vehicle before it sped off.
Later, kidnappers used social media to send videos of Pradhan being brutally beaten to his family, demanding a R20 million ransom.
This is totally, totally horrific in terms of the amount of pressure on the families of the victims to pay the ransom, using torture tactics to force them to pay a ridiculous amount of money. Who has R20 million?Imraahn Mukaddam, Regional Coordinator - United Public Safety Front
Mukaddam says the SAPS kidnapping task force needs more resources so it can catch up to the kidnappers.
We are very concerned because there's sufficient technology available to actually trace these calls and for them not to be able to make a breakthrough in these kidnapping is very, very worrying.Imraahn Mukaddam, Regional Coordinator - United Public Safety Front
More concerning, adds Mukaddam, is that the syndicates are hiding their victims in dense, populated communities across the Cape, but residents are not coming forward with information.
We're not getting any information from the ground and the intelligence is just not happening. We are very worried this trend has been allowed to escalate to the level that it has.Imraahn Mukaddam, Regional Coordinator - United Public Safety Front
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92201114_close-up-hands-tied-in-ropes-on-a-wooden-board-.html
