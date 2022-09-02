This local artist highlights the importance of trees at his Tree Art Exhibition
Refilwe Moloto speaks to local artist, Herman Groenewald about the Tree Art Exhibition at Stone Lantern Bonsai Nursery.
The artist has a long history with trees beginning with a pepper tree when he was a kid.
Groenewald saw the tree as his solace - a place he would go to as a form of escapism, particularly from bullying.
The exhibition highlights the importance of trees in the era of looming climate crisis and through it, he encourages people to plant trees on their property instead of laying concrete.
The exhibition will be held in Joostenberg Vlakte at the Stone Lantern Bonsai Nursery until 4 September.
You have to walk through bonsai trees to get to the exhibition and I think that is so lovely, it's really beautiful.Herman Groenewald, artist
