Nyanga and surrounds a no-go zone amid violent protests





Lester Kiewit spoke to Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City Of Cape Town, and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson, about the violence that flared up in Nyanga again on Friday.

Another Golden Arrow bus was set alight on Friday as protests by 'amaphelas' (sedan taxi operators) continued

The protest follows the impounding of vehicles operating illegally

Members of the public order policing unit have been deployed to the area

The City of Cape Town has suspended all services into the area

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

Nyanga residents are bearing the brunt of ongoing violent demonstrations by 'amaphela' operators.

On Friday, violent protests flared up again in Nyanga and surrounding areas, with cars and other transport operators in the line of fire.

Cape Town - #Nyanga: Taxi Violence - Burning Bus



N2 Inbound is CLOSED pic.twitter.com/Ttnw0IRM6R — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 2, 2022

The public violence started earlier this week with the impounding of sedan taxis, also known colloquially as amaphelas, and this largely around vehicles not being licenced, not displaying licence plates, drivers not having driving licences, let alone public driving licences. Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

On Wednesday, a MyCiti Dial-a-Ride vehicle, which transports people with disabilities to and from work, was stoned while a passenger was inside.

Quintas says the service has now been suspended, along with other essential services.

They are completely stranded and it's important to mention it's not just the MyCiti Dial-a-Ride that's suspended into the Nyanga and larger extended areas, all city and service and directorate vehicles have been instructed to stay away from the area as well. Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Another Golden Arrow bus was torched on Friday.

The bus service says its also not entering Nyanga and surrounds until they get the go-ahead from authorities.

We can't go into Nyanga. We're operating from Borcherds Quarry. For us it's not a cost issue, it's about our passengers. It's completely unacceptable. People should be able to choose what mode of transport they want to use and they should be able to travel safely. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow Bus Service