Open Book Festival resumes post-COVID-19 regulations





Lester spoke with Mervyn Sloman, the owner The Book Lounge

*Open Book Festival is an annual literary festival, the first of which happened in 2011

CapeTalk alumni John Maytham, Africa Melane and Sara-Jayne Makwala King will also be a part of the festival

In the festival's past, various events and panel discussions were spread out between two venues: The Book Lounge and the old Fugard Theatre, now called The Homecoming Centre.

This year The Homecoming Centre will be the homebase for the bulk of the festival, but there will be a smaller event aimed at children to be hosted at The Book Lounge on 3 September.

The festival also serves as a place where difficult and contemporary issues are laid bare.

These include feminism, gender-based violence, South Africa's energy crisis and parent-child relationships.

Open Book [Festival] has always been a festival that sort of prides itself on being in the City and being in people's lives and being relevant to people's lives. And what that means, is there is important and robust conversation, Mervyn Sloman, owner The Book Lounge

