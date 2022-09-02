Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Binge Club's Mathew Green about two new shows you can binge-watch this weekend.
With the streaming era allowing for a steady stream of content flowing throughout the year, traditionally, September marks the debut and continuation of some of the US' biggest television programmes.
In terms of serialised television shows, this is hands down my favourite time of the year - particularly for primetime TV.
Here are two new shows for you to indulge in this weekend.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - DStv Catchup
The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, finally arrived in the latter half of August.
The series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centres around the beginning of the reign of House Targaryen.
Though fans are excited to watch the story unfold, the Binge Club's Matthew Green remains skeptical despite a strong start to the series because of the disastrous eighth, and final season of Game of Thrones.
I'm just waiting for the shoe to drop, you know? I feel like they let us down so much in Game of Thrones that I can't trust them.Matthew Green, binge-buddy
House of the Dragon airs every Monday on DStv, but fans can binge the first two episodes on DStv Catchup.
TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK '99 - NETFLIX
In 1969, the Woodstock festival became famous for its focus on promoting peace and love for people looking to escape from the terrors of the Vietnam War.
There was an attempt to replicate it in 1999 with the Woodstock reboot but this had a catastrophic ending due to greedy producers trying to cut corners to maximise profit.
Netflix's three-part documentary series, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, depicts how the event fell flat.
What I like about it is that it's split into three parts and each part is a day in the festival, so, it was Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and you see the actual trainwreck escalate from day one through to the end. It's astonishing to see.Matthew Green, binge-buddy
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available to stream on Netflix now.
