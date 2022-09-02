Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board





Lester Kiewit spoke to Simion George, CEO at Western Cape Liquor Authority, about liquor traders' unhappiness over how strict laws and regulations around trading are.

Liquor traders are unhappy that 116 of them won't have their licences automatically renewed

The Western Cape Liquor Authority says 'non-compliant' traders will have to reapply for licences

SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Alcohol establishments have been in the spotlight for the last few weeks after the Enyobeni tavern tragedy which saw 21 minors lose their lives.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority is also baring its teeth, warning traders who don't comply that their licences will be terminated.

The authority says 116 licence holders won't have their licences automatically renewed next year because of non-compliance notices or other infractions.

In terms of regulations, it is clearly our mandate and responsibility and the only leverage we have in ensuring those licences comply is the ultimate revocation of that licence. Simion George, CEO - Western Cape Liquor Authority

George says there are certain transgressions which are more serious than others and would result in stricter punishment.

If you're selling to minors you're probably in bigger trouble... The most common transgression is where you have a licence to sell on premises like a restaurant and pub, and they sell to people to take away. That is actually one of the most common transgressions. Simion George, CEO - Western Cape Liquor Authority

George says the ultimate goal is to serve the public interest first.