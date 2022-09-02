Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
News 24 ON THE RECORD - A summit about South Africa's future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit
Today at 17:20
Maligning researchers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cape Town taxis
City of Cape Town

Delivered to you every afternoon.

On Friday, The Midday Report kicks off with news about the outbreak of violence in the Nyanga area in Cape Town.

The violence is centered on the issue of illegal taxi operations in the Mother City, on which the City of Cape Town law enforcement is attempting to clamp down. However, the illegal operators are retaliating resulting in, among other targets, the Golden Arrow busses being torched. The continuing violence has impacted general city services.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Reagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

We definitely need to make sure that there is compliance on the one hand, but also that if there is any threat that is imminent, it's curbed before it leads to a Golden Arrow bus being torched, or a clinic being shut down.

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Now services are being stopped and there are people in Nyanga area that is in need of those services, but because of lawlessness and because of criminals, we are where we are today.

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Reagen Allen, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety - Western Cape

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe once again refuses to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
  • The DG in the office of the KZN Premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize and the co-accused appear in court to hear their fate on whether they will be granted bail.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media on the new drivers' license card to be issued.
  • Enyobeni tavern owner appears in court, after a toxicology report was released yesterday.
  • Political Parties address the recent "backstabbing" that saw a DA leader removed in City of JHB's coalition government

Scroll up for full audio.




2 September 2022 3:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cape Town taxis
City of Cape Town

More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape

31 August 2022 11:44 AM

The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September.

Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations

31 August 2022 9:36 AM

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga

31 August 2022 8:34 AM

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) tried hard and failed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala scandal

Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane

31 August 2022 8:20 AM

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan

30 August 2022 6:47 PM

Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.

Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion

30 August 2022 3:43 PM

The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.

The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today

30 August 2022 2:24 PM

In the Midday Report Express today: the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, the Phala Phala Q&A session for Rampahosa, a DG in hot water, and Congress of the People.

