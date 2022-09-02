How 'Sarah Baartman - The Opera' attempts to humanise the 'icon of exploitation'





Lester Kiewit speaks to the associate director, Zenobia Kloppers, and the composer, Hendrik Hofmeyr, of Sara Baartman - The Opera about the opera coming to the Baxter's Pam Golding Theatre.

The production is by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Opera School in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

The complete opera traces Baartman’s journey from Cape Town to London and finally to Paris; and attempts to humanise a historical figure that some refer to as an "icon of exploitation".

The orchestra explores Baartman's life and the question how much agency she might have had after agreeing to perform in Europe in an attempt to flee from poverty, says Kloppers.

There was a certain amount of agency to agree to go along... She was incredibly talented and as a performer myself, we have this innate desire to want to perform... and often to our detriment because people can exploit that. One of the hooks was to look at her as a performer and, I think, that could be partly her reason that she also just wanted to go and it offered an opportunity for her to get out of a dreary, poor life. Zenobia Kloppers, associate director - 'Sara Baartman - The Opera'

The opera will attempt to present Baartman as a complex character with her lived experiences translated through music.

The reason I first chose Sarah as the subject for an opera is because, I think, operas always need a protagonist who has experienced a great many wonderful and terrible things in their lives because, for me, music is the most potent way of communicating emotion, and by placing that person in all of these extraordinary situations we can turn her reactions into emotions that the audience can also experience. Hendrik Hofmeyr, composer - 'Sara Baartman - The Opera'

This is such a complex story. I would never deny any of the victimisation that happened to Sarah but, I mean, I think there's also so much to celebrate in what she achieved and what she was and what she did. The opera tries to do all those things... I want to present that complexity. Hendrik Hofmeyr, composer - 'Sara Baartman - The Opera'

You can get your tickets here.

Scroll up for the full interview.