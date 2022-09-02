Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
Lester Kiewit interviews Mike Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer of the Shoprite Group.
Checkers Little Shop is wildly popular.
For every R200 you spend you get a free mini collectable - but only until Sunday (4 September), and only while dwindling stocks last.
We have largely run out. It’s been an amazing campaign… The response from the public has been absolutely incredible… We hate disappointing kids… Stores that have run out do have signs.Mike Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer - Shoprite Group
The collectables have such a large following that a black market has sprung up where people pay good money for missing pieces.
Swapping of pieces is, of course, the hottest game in town.
It’s not just kids who collect this… It has an incredible cult following… There’s been a massive run on it.Mike Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer - Shoprite Group
People are paying anything between R10 and R50 for minis they haven’t got yet… There is big online trading.Mike Middleton, Chief Marketing Officer - Shoprite Group
Kiewit interviewed Middleton – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.checkerslittleshop.co.za/
