Lester gets schooled on wine tasting ahead of Stellenbosch Wine Route Boot Camp
Lester Kiewit hosted Roxan Waldeck, sommelier and certified SA Sommelier Association facilitator, and Elmarie Rabe, manager at Stellenbosch Wine Route, for an express wine tasting bootcamp.
As a special treat for Cape Talk listeners, the closing date for the boot camp has been shifted from Friday to Monday, 5 September.
Lester was put through his paces as Waldeck showed him the finer side of things.
That doesn't just apply to wine tasting. There's a special art to opening a bottle of wine (see video).
And for novices, the background of the grape from which a wine is produced is also key to understanding the potency of a particular bottle.
In terms of how the actual wine tastes, it depends. When it comes from Stellenbosch, or let's say Paarl. We know Paarl is a lot hotter than Stellenbosch. If the place where it comes from is hotter, it means those grapes develop more sugar... there's going to be more alcohol.Roxan Waldeck, sommelier and certified SASA facilitator - South African Sommelier Association
Potential boot campers will have to pass a quiz in Stellenbosch, and make a presentation to a panel of judges.
We want to attract the likes of Roxan, so sommeliers who have a very wide knowledge and understanding and they're trained for that. It's an intensive, immersive process.Elmarie Rabe, Manager - Stellenbosch Wine Route
To apply for the bootcamp, entries can be submitted to https://somm.wineroute.co.za/
More from Lifestyle
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
How 'Sarah Baartman - The Opera' attempts to humanise the 'icon of exploitation'
'Sara Baartman - The Opera' is making its debut at the Baxter's Pam Golding Theatre on 7 September.Read More
A mammography centre opens in Tygervalley
According to radiologist Dr Salomine Theron, there has been an increased demand for mammography and related services, and this centre was designed to be a safe and welcoming space for women.Read More
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.Read More
Shows to binge-watch this weekend now that spring has sprung
September is finally here, signalling the end of the dry season for United States (US) programming.Read More
This local artist highlights the importance of trees at his Tree Art Exhibition
Local artist, Herman Groenewald, is holding an exhibition showcasing his love for trees until 4 September.Read More
City Fave: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch
Refilwe spoke with Pawel Kanigowski owner and director at the Cape Town Ostrich Ranch.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate the start of September
Embrace the start of something new this month and enjoy 5 ways to welcome in the new month this weekend.Read More
Meta is mining private data through websites you access through its apps
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are sneakily mining your data and using user consent as their excuse.Read More