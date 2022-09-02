Lester gets schooled on wine tasting ahead of Stellenbosch Wine Route Boot Camp





Lester Kiewit hosted Roxan Waldeck, sommelier and certified SA Sommelier Association facilitator, and Elmarie Rabe, manager at Stellenbosch Wine Route, for an express wine tasting bootcamp.

Lester Tester: Lester Kiewit becomes a wine sommelier with Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

As a special treat for Cape Talk listeners, the closing date for the boot camp has been shifted from Friday to Monday, 5 September.

Lester was put through his paces as Waldeck showed him the finer side of things.

That doesn't just apply to wine tasting. There's a special art to opening a bottle of wine (see video).

And for novices, the background of the grape from which a wine is produced is also key to understanding the potency of a particular bottle.

In terms of how the actual wine tastes, it depends. When it comes from Stellenbosch, or let's say Paarl. We know Paarl is a lot hotter than Stellenbosch. If the place where it comes from is hotter, it means those grapes develop more sugar... there's going to be more alcohol. Roxan Waldeck, sommelier and certified SASA facilitator - South African Sommelier Association

Potential boot campers will have to pass a quiz in Stellenbosch, and make a presentation to a panel of judges.

We want to attract the likes of Roxan, so sommeliers who have a very wide knowledge and understanding and they're trained for that. It's an intensive, immersive process. Elmarie Rabe, Manager - Stellenbosch Wine Route

To apply for the bootcamp, entries can be submitted to https://somm.wineroute.co.za/