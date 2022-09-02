Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter.
Pilots at German flag carrier Lufthansa are striking, forcing the airline to cancel 800 flights, impacting around 130 000 passengers.
The strike is affecting all flights from Germany.
A lot of people are in real trouble… They just had a strike two months ago… Big problems there.Lars Halter, Deutsche Welle
The airline’s more than 5 000 pilots demand a 5.5% salary increase and an inflation adjustment for 2023.
Germany’s inflation rate is around 8%, a 40-year high.
Lufthansa is Europe’s second-largest airline, after Ryanair, by passenger numbers.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_136497643_frankfurt-germany-23-02-19-lufthansa-airbus-twin-engine-jet-airliner-standing-at-the-fraport-airport.html?vti=n0u15bmeyimfnul3m7-1-3
