'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood





Pippa Hudson spoke to Youth Oscar nominee - Caleb Payne, and his father, Stanford - about this year's nomination for his role as Jetmir in local Netflix movie - 'Good Life'.

Eleven-year-old Caleb Payne from Stellenbosch has thanked God for his first-ever Youth Oscar nomination for his role in local Netflix movie, Good Life.

Payne has been nominated by the Young Artist Academy™ in Hollywood in the Feature Film Leading Youth Artist category for his role as Jetmir - an Albanian refugee.

He is the first South African to be nominated in over 40 years of the Academy’s history.

The young actor told Cape Talk's Pippa Hudson how he is allowing God to pave a way for this win at the prestigious event to be held in October in Los Angeles.

I am very blessed; God will take me on a path I need to go and everything else. I was about six years old when I did a Christmas commercial market, and one director came to my dad and suggested I come into film. Caleb Payne, Actor - Good Life movie

His father, Stanford also praised his son's determination and passion for acting.

We believe that our kids have these talents, and, in this case, we structure our lives on what the kids want and equip them with whatever they need that is going to make their path possible. Stanford Payne, Father

If you give Caleb his lines, it takes him 20 minutes to remember his lines and that is remarkable. Stanford Payne, Father

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.