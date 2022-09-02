Hannes van Wyk takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves





This week, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to actor and presenter Hannes van Wyk — best known for his villainous role as Krynauw du Buisson on Egoli.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief - to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories!

Tune in for Hannes van Wyk's awesome selection of tracks from Jason Donovan, Madonna, and Queen.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za