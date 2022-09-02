'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
China is committing “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, according to the United Nations.
United Nations investigators said China was guilty of extreme abuse of Uyghur Muslims in that province, finding "credible evidence of torture” and "serious human rights violations".
At least a million Uyghurs have been forcibly detained in “re-education camps", according to various human rights organisations.
Xinjiang is home to about 12 million Uyghurs.
RELATED: Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour
China urged the UN not to release the report… and called it a farce arranged by Western powers…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The report tells us the claims of abuse… are true. They have collated enough information and corroborating stories from a vast array of people, reporting the most awful, ugly attacks… forced medical treatment, forced birth control, an organised system of mass-rape, assault, and torture… carried out by the Chinese state…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen, skip to 1.:36.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164472118_the-chinese-and-uyghur-flags-pattern-on-towel-fabric-are-placed-together-it-is-the-concept-of-the-re.html?vti=lyl5cdew6wbhtugv80-1-19
More from World
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
The standoff at the Ukrainian power plant occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia is posing an extreme risk to millions of people.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
China forgives debt of 17 African countries
The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More