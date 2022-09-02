A mammography centre opens in Tygervalley
Pippa Hudson spoke to radiologist and branch manager - Dr Salomine Theron about this new women’s health centre.
-
This centre is designed to be a safe and welcoming space for women's health.
-
Early detection is so important for treating breast cancer with the best possible results.
According to Theron there has been an increased demand for mammography and related services, and they designed this centre to be a safe and welcoming space for women.
The centre offers a range of services specifically related to women’s health and early breast cancer detections.
We have mammography and ultrasound and then we also offer breast biopsies, and we have bone densitometry tests that can be done there.Dr Salomine Theron, branch manager at TygerValley Mammography Centre
Early detection is so important for breast cancer as the survival rate is much higher and the treatments are far less invasive according to Theron.
Mammography is really the only screening tool that is recognised to diagnose early breast cancer before it is clinically palpable or shows other signs.Dr Salomine Theron, branch manager at TygerValley Mammography Centre
Women should start having annual mammograms from the age of 40 and usually medical aids will pay every second year according to Theron.
In addition to this, women should perform self-examinations every month.
While some people may be concerned about radiation during breast examinations Theron said that the risk is very low, and the rewards are very high so someone should not be afraid to get their screening.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mammogram.html?oriSearch=mamogram&sti=mj6c6wfc8yi86hr86d|
