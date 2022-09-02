Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study





John Maytham spoke to Cape Town-based psychiatrist Dr Adam Fakroodeen on magic mushrooms that have shown promise in treating alcohol dependency.

The study profiled 93 men and women with proven alcohol addiction, according to a Bloomberg article.

Results revealed that those who were given two doses of psilocybin and psychotherapy greatly reduced their drinking.

This research has been described as a breakthrough in treating alcohol dependency.

Psychedelics have gained a lot of momentum in recent years, said Fakroodeen.

There is a growing evidence base for [psychedelics] now. Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist

However, it will take years of research before psilocybin will be ready for medical use in South Africa.

It will take a lot more studies like this and more generalised studies with more patients to make any kind of definitive statement. Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist

I don’t think our drug board has allowed it to be used in research yet but steps are being taken. Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist

