Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study
John Maytham spoke to Cape Town-based psychiatrist Dr Adam Fakroodeen on magic mushrooms that have shown promise in treating alcohol dependency.
The study profiled 93 men and women with proven alcohol addiction, according to a Bloomberg article.
Results revealed that those who were given two doses of psilocybin and psychotherapy greatly reduced their drinking.
This research has been described as a breakthrough in treating alcohol dependency.
Psychedelics have gained a lot of momentum in recent years, said Fakroodeen.
There is a growing evidence base for [psychedelics] now.Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist
However, it will take years of research before psilocybin will be ready for medical use in South Africa.
It will take a lot more studies like this and more generalised studies with more patients to make any kind of definitive statement.Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist
I don’t think our drug board has allowed it to be used in research yet but steps are being taken.Dr Adam Fakroodeen, psychiatrist
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/psilocybin-mushrooms-fungi-fungus-5198533/
