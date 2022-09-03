Serena Williams' ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match
JOHANNESBURG - Serena Williams' third round loss at the US open to Australia's Ayal Tomleeyanovich is expected to be the last time we see her on the courts.
This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.
The former world number 1 gave an emotional tribute to her sister crediting her for her amazing career.
She also said she's ready to move into the next phase of her life.
“I’m ready to be a mom and explore a different version of Serena and technically in the world I’m still super young so I want to have a bit of a life while I’m still walking,” she said.
"As far as what her first day off the court will look like this is what had to say: “I’m definitely resting tomorrow and then probably spending some time with my daughter. I’m a super hands-on mom, I have been with her almost every single day of her life, minus two days or three days. So, it has been really hard on her, and my career. It would be nice to just spend some time with her and do things that I never really have done or had the opportunity to do.”
A player like no other, a career like no other, a story like no other.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 3, 2022
Thank you, Serena 👑@serenawilliams | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h6XDl8cRgQ
This article first appeared on EWN : Serena Williams' ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match
