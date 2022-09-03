Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs department said this is the last time it will extend Zimbabwean visa applications.
Following a court challenge, the Home Affairs minister was advised - to extend the application period.
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.
The minister has also warned that only a few have so far applied - and if they pass up on this extension - Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa without visas will be considered illegal immigrants.
PRESS STATEMENT: Zimbabwean Nationals Granted Exemption in terms of Section 13(2)(b) of the Immigration Act #ZEP https://t.co/KF5WA3XiSR— HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) September 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
More from Local
Beat the queue! CoCT launches online bookings for vehicle licence renewal
The new system will also apply to municipal payments and making payment arrangements with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!
The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine.Read More
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo
Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say
The City of Cape Town is busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade and the public can give input.Read More
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study
A study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found how a psychedelic drug called psilocybin can reduce alcohol dependency by 83%.Read More
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
More from Africa
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
China forgives debt of 17 African countries
The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.Read More
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.Read More
New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy
Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More