'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'





The City of Cape Town continues operations against illegal taxi operators in Nyanga. Image posted by JP Smith on Facebook

Councillor JP Smith has warned that the City of Cape Town will continue impounding illegal taxis "until we have no more space, and then we fill find some more space."

Violent protests erupted in Nyanga and surrounding areas on Friday as the City clamped down on illegal taxi operators.

Another Golden Arrow bus was set alight as protests by 'amaphelas' (sedan taxi operators) continued.

They also stoned vehicles, blocked roads and burned tyres.

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

On Friday afternoon Smith, the Mayco Member for Safety and Security, met with the Nyanga CPF and the South African National Civic Organization (Sanco).

They requested that the City stop its operation on the terms of the taxi operators.

A meeting with the taxi associations will take place on Sunday to discuss further measures.

"We are always open to discussion" says Smith, "but we can NEVER negotiate by compromising the law."

Earlier, Smith warned that police operations will be sustained until the violence stops and no violence flares up for a period of time.

For every private vehicle, city vehicle or bus that is attack or burned, the illegal taxi operators can expect to see another 50 of their vehicles impounded. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

We will not stop until we have complete order and until private citizens and other public transport operators can operate safely. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith said the City will not be intimidated by "Taxi-Terrorists".

"We do not bend to mafia-style threats."

He appealed to community members to get this message across to illegal taxi operators..