'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Councillor JP Smith has warned that the City of Cape Town will continue impounding illegal taxis "until we have no more space, and then we fill find some more space."
Violent protests erupted in Nyanga and surrounding areas on Friday as the City clamped down on illegal taxi operators.
Another Golden Arrow bus was set alight as protests by 'amaphelas' (sedan taxi operators) continued.
They also stoned vehicles, blocked roads and burned tyres.
On Friday afternoon Smith, the Mayco Member for Safety and Security, met with the Nyanga CPF and the South African National Civic Organization (Sanco).
They requested that the City stop its operation on the terms of the taxi operators.
A meeting with the taxi associations will take place on Sunday to discuss further measures.
"We are always open to discussion" says Smith, "but we can NEVER negotiate by compromising the law."
Earlier, Smith warned that police operations will be sustained until the violence stops and no violence flares up for a period of time.
For every private vehicle, city vehicle or bus that is attack or burned, the illegal taxi operators can expect to see another 50 of their vehicles impounded.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
For every private vehicle, city vehicle or bus that is attack or burned, the illegal taxi operators can expect to see another 50 of their vehicles impounded.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
We will not stop until we have complete order and until private citizens and other public transport operators can operate safely.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith said the City will not be intimidated by "Taxi-Terrorists".
"We do not bend to mafia-style threats."
He appealed to community members to get this message across to illegal taxi operators..
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=207305148300182&set=pcb.207305264966837
More from Local
Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say
The City of Cape Town is busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade and the public can give input.Read More
Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study
A study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found how a psychedelic drug called psilocybin can reduce alcohol dependency by 83%.Read More
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals through their assets.Read More
Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Kidnapping syndicates are becoming more brutal as they try to extort more ransom from victims' families.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation
A forensic expert says investigators must go back to the drawing board to find out how 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to honour nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.Read More