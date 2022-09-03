Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say





Representation of proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade @CityofCT

The City of Cape Town is currently busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade.

The public participation process is also under way and residents have until Monday 26 September to submit their comments.

An open day will be held next week on Wednesday 7 September to share information on the planned project.

It takes place at the Muizenberg Civic Centre between 3 pm and 7 pm.

The Muizenberg beachfront upgrade aims to replace and improve coastal protection infrastructure, improve access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of coastline.

The response to one artist's impression shared on The City's Facebook page has been mixed.

"Why all the concrete?? Where is nature here?" commented once concerned resident.

"This is absolute madness, taking away more nature just for parking area" wrote another.

The proposed upgrades will take place at Surfers Corner, on the western part of the beachfront along Beach Road in Muizenberg.

The main upgrade area boundary includes the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews has urged the public to attend the open day where they can view detailed artist impressions and concept designs.

Although we are in the initial phase of the project it is important that we get the input from the community now, while we are still finalising the concept design. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town

Click here to read more about the City's plans for the Muizenberg beachfront.