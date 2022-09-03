Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say
The City of Cape Town is currently busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade.
The public participation process is also under way and residents have until Monday 26 September to submit their comments.
An open day will be held next week on Wednesday 7 September to share information on the planned project.
It takes place at the Muizenberg Civic Centre between 3 pm and 7 pm.
RELATED: Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The Muizenberg beachfront upgrade aims to replace and improve coastal protection infrastructure, improve access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of coastline.
The response to one artist's impression shared on The City's Facebook page has been mixed.
"Why all the concrete?? Where is nature here?" commented once concerned resident.
"This is absolute madness, taking away more nature just for parking area" wrote another.
The proposed upgrades will take place at Surfers Corner, on the western part of the beachfront along Beach Road in Muizenberg.
The main upgrade area boundary includes the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.
Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews has urged the public to attend the open day where they can view detailed artist impressions and concept designs.
Although we are in the initial phase of the project it is important that we get the input from the community now, while we are still finalising the concept design.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Click here to read more about the City's plans for the Muizenberg beachfront.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/photos/pcb.5453435164693358/5453370768033131
More from Local
Beat the queue! CoCT launches online bookings for vehicle licence renewal
The new system will also apply to municipal payments and making payment arrangements with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!
The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine.Read More
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo
Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study
A study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found how a psychedelic drug called psilocybin can reduce alcohol dependency by 83%.Read More
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More