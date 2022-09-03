'Turning to aesthetic medicine first can delay the need for plastic surgery'





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Dr Reza Mia, top SA aesthetic doctor about his move to Cape Town.

Aesthetic surgery uses non-invasive treatments as opposed to surgical ones to help people improve their appearance

Dr Reza Mia is one of the foremost aesthetic medicine doctors in South Africa

He will open his next practice in Cape Town

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

The aesthetic medicine market is growing globally as well as here in South Africa.

So what is aesthetic medicine and how does it differ to plastic surgery?

While plastic surgery involves going under the knife, so to speak, aesthetic medicine focuses more on non-invasive methods and injectables to improve a person's appearance.

There will always be a place for surgical interventions but that shouldn't be the first port of call. You shouldn't be looking in the mirror, feeling unhappy about something and jumping straight to surgery. Dr Reza Mia, Aesthetic Medicine Specialist

Dr Reza says turning to aesthetic medicine first can delay the need for surgery.

With people of all ages turning to aesthetic medicine, Dr Reza cautions against following popular fashion trends, like going for the bee-stung lips look.

Fillers have been given a bad name accidentally by people using them too much or inappropriately. We need to get them to understand that they only have one face. You have to use filler artistically. Dr Reza Mia, Aesthetic Medicine Specialist

The trick, says Dr Reza, is to aim for elegance.