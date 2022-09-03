Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series

3 September 2022 2:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
Steinhoff
Showmax
Christo Wiese
markus jooste
Rob Rose
Steinheist
corporate fraud

Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.
Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News
Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

The Steinhoff scandal has become known as the biggest corporate scam in South Africa's history.

"The Steinhoff crash wiped more than R200bn off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, erased more than half the wealth of tycoon Christo Wiese and knocked the pension funds of millions of ordinary South Africans."

That's the scandal in a nutshell, as summarised on the back cover of Rob Rose's book 'Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA's Biggest Corporate Fraud'.

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

Showmax is launching its three-part documentary series "Steinheist" this September.

It promises to untangle the story of "the investors who were taken in; the victims and the CEO, Markus Jooste, who's still a free man."

Steinhoff's legal battle to recover bonuses from Jooste could set precedent

Director Richard Finn Gregory says Showmax's Steinheist is "the story of Markus Jooste and a multi-billion-rand lie that everyone bought - a lie that was built over over two decades".

The three-part doccie series premieres on 22 September.

Watch the trailer below:




