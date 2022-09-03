Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to best-selling author, award-winning publisher Melinda Ferguson about her new memoir, Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad.
The book details her usage of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, in order to heal from crippling anxiety and PTSD that came after a car accident - 15 years after she first went clean.
This came after psychiatric medication did little to help her.
She felt empty before she embarked on her spiritual healing journey through psilocybin mushrooms, something which had initially petrified her because of the risk that it could lead to her relapsing.
I went to a clinic, didn't help me. I did some psychiatric meds, didn't help me. I was really lost just before I took the risk... [The night I decided] to do this journey, I am so terrified that I'm going to start using again... I wanted to take the reader into the journey of how petrified I was. I was risking everything that I'd worked for but there was a deep hole in my soul that was not getting fixed at 12-step meetings.Melinda Ferguson, author - 'Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad'
Though psilocybin mushrooms are classified as a psychedelic drug, Ferguson says her reason for using them differs - to heal towards and not to run away from.
I went to a place that I didn't think possible and I walked away feeling so full the next morning, so full of hope, so full of love, a feeling of self-love that I've never experienced, and I thought to myself, 'every single drug that I've ever taken... I'd always wanted more'. This was the first thing I'd ever done where there was no possibility of more, that I knew that this was not a drug.Melinda Ferguson, author - 'Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad'
I was taking psilocybin to fix myself. I was taking heroine to forget myself, to not find myself, to hide, to deny, to run away from myself... Psilocybin is the antithesis of getting out of it - it's the absolute getting into it.Melinda Ferguson, author - 'Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad'
Find out more about Ferguson and her fourth memoire, Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad, on her Facebook page here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
