Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to 17-year-old Mack Rutherford, who in August became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

After an extended adventure around the world, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford says he's just happy to be home and eager to return to school.

On 24 August, Rutherford became the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

Five months, five continents and 52 countries later, Rutherford is extremely proud of his achievement after making it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

But he says his journey was about more than just breaking the record.

For me the big one is really the experience. The award is an added extra. Mark Rutherford, Pilot and World Record Holder

Rutherford comes from a long line of aviators. He's a fifth generation pilot, and both of his parents are aviators.

In January, his sister Zara, 19, became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

I just grew up with it. When I was 10 or 11 my passion for flying really took off. Mark Rutherford, Pilot and World Record Holder

Besides nerves of steel, what else does it take to complete such a daunting task?

Rutherford says planning and patience is key.

It was about six months before that I started preparing for it. The first thing is to find a route...financing, finding a plane. Then a lot of the planning has to be done on the go, for example visas and permits, you can't do them six months in advance, you have to do them days in advance. Mark Rutherford, Pilot and World Record Holder

Rutherford says he wouldn't have done it without the support of his family.

While he's proud of his achievement, he says he really wouldn't mind someone breaking his record in future.

What's next?

Rutherford says for now he's just enjoying being home and looks forward to catching up after missing months of school.