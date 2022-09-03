[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
A campaign in India aims to tackle longstanding taboos around the topic of menstruation and to raise awareness of effective hygiene products.
"Cup of Life" bills itself as the world's largest menstrual cup initiative.
Men are being persuaded to experience the discomfort of period cramps with the use of menstruation simulators.
Organisers have taken the simulators to shopping centres and colleges in the southern state of Kerala, and videos show the subjects writhing in pain.
The campaign encourages women to use menstrual cups instead of cloth napkins or commercial pads and tampons.
In addition to providing a hassle-free period, the menstrual cup is also a solution to many socio-economic and environmental issues. These include the mass pollution caused through the disposal of pads and tampons, the monthly expenses, the burden that each period cycle imposes on the female etc.Cup of Life
Dr. Akhil Manuel says social taboos around menstruation in India also need to be broken.
...how to normalise social conversations around virginity and menstruation in a conservative society like ours so that girls are not considered ‘untouchables’ when they are menstruating.Dr Akhil Manuel
Organisers say some of the men taking part in the experiment struggled to cope with just 10% of the amount of pain many women actually experience.
"For many men, it was a moment of realisation. They realised what the women in their lives undergo during every period cycle."
Source : https://www.facebook.com/cupoflife.net?_rdc=2&_rdr
