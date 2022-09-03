Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!
The City of Cape Town’s libraries are appealing to patrons to return outstanding items.
There are 22 000 items missing in total which would cost close to R3 million to replace.
Next week is the ideal time for returns - Fine Free Week takes place from 5 to 10 September.
The "lost" items are mainly books, but also include study guides and DVDs.
Topping the list are the Grade 12 Geography study guide, followed by fairy tales - Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Alice in Wonderland, and Little Red Riding Hood.
Various special activities are planned for the City's libraries during Fine Free Week including digital literacy sessions and book talks.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/
More from Local
Beat the queue! CoCT launches online bookings for vehicle licence renewal
The new system will also apply to municipal payments and making payment arrangements with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo
Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say
The City of Cape Town is busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade and the public can give input.Read More
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
Magic mushshrooms can lessen alcohol addiction by 83% - US Study
A study from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine has found how a psychedelic drug called psilocybin can reduce alcohol dependency by 83%.Read More
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar
The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton.Read More
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash
Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation.Read More
Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey
Best-selling author, award-winning publisher, and South Africa's "posterchild for addiction recovery", Melinda Ferguson, has released her new book, 'Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad'.Read More
'Turning to aesthetic medicine first can delay the need for plastic surgery'
Dr Reza Mia, considered an innovator in the aesthetic medicine space, will soon be offering his services in Cape Town.Read More
[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
A campaign in India aims to tackle taboos around menstruation, using male volunteers. It also promotes the use of menstrual cups.Read More
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
How 'Sarah Baartman - The Opera' attempts to humanise the 'icon of exploitation'
'Sara Baartman - The Opera' is making its debut at the Baxter's Pam Golding Theatre on 7 September.Read More
A mammography centre opens in Tygervalley
According to radiologist Dr Salomine Theron, there has been an increased demand for mammography and related services, and this centre was designed to be a safe and welcoming space for women.Read More