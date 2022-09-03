Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!





Fine Free Week is from 5 – 10 September 2022 in Cape Town libraries. Screengrab from video posted by @CityofCT

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are appealing to patrons to return outstanding items.

There are 22 000 items missing in total which would cost close to R3 million to replace.

Next week is the ideal time for returns - Fine Free Week takes place from 5 to 10 September.

The "lost" items are mainly books, but also include study guides and DVDs.

Topping the list are the Grade 12 Geography study guide, followed by fairy tales - Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Alice in Wonderland, and Little Red Riding Hood.

Various special activities are planned for the City's libraries during Fine Free Week including digital literacy sessions and book talks.

