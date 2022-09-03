Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
The Sunday News Review
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Graeme Raubenheimer
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Most South Africans Oppose Trophy and Canned Lion Hunting, Ipsos survey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew Schurch
Today at 08:45
INTERVIEW: CPT Recovery Walk 2022 Jenny Chadwick
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds UK Number
Today at 09:40
SJ's Sunday Playlist: Songs about Renewal
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week! The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine. 3 September 2022 3:25 PM
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world. 3 September 2022 3:25 PM
View all Local
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded' Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators. 3 September 2022 11:18 AM
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe "Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter. 2 September 2022 2:26 PM
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids' A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise. 2 September 2022 12:43 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation. 3 September 2022 4:22 PM
[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain? A campaign in India aims to tackle taboos around menstruation, using male volunteers. It also promotes the use of menstrual cups. 3 September 2022 3:00 PM
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September... 2 September 2022 4:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in... 3 September 2022 2:55 PM
Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Ga... 3 September 2022 10:36 AM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Music found me: Nomfusi Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard. 3 September 2022 3:36 PM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles. 2 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton. 3 September 2022 6:20 PM
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation. 3 September 2022 4:22 PM
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world. 3 September 2022 3:25 PM
View all World
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
View all Africa
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

3 September 2022 2:55 PM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Australia
Springboks vs Wallabies

It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks claimed a cherished and long overdue win in Australia on Saturday, beating the Wallabies 24-8 at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in Australia. Siya Kolisi and his forces claimed their first win in the country since 2013.

Jacques Nienaber's side ran in an impressive four tries. Centre, Damian de Allende and the 19-year-old Canan Moodie - who earned his debut in the green and gold scored a try each in the first half.

Siya Kolisi and his men applied more pressure on the Wallabies in the second half. An early try from Franco Mostert whilst Makazole Mapimpi scored in the last 10 minutes of the game to seal the deal for the visitors.

The South Africans were up for the task ensuring a strong start earlier on in the match in front of a sold out Allianz Stadium. Pressure on the hosts silenced the crowd as the Boks maximised on front foot ball together with territorial advantage which was largely a consequence of variation in their kicking game.

Despite the first two playmakers, Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies missing due to injury, utility back - Damian Willemse stepped up to the role with great confidence and maturity.

Regardless of the bonus point win, South Africa are third on the table with New Zealand at the summit. One gets the sense the world champions will need more bonus point wins for the remainder of the competition.

This season’s rugby championship has produced unexpected results with the likes of Argentina claiming their first win in New Zealand - evidence of the competitive nature of every match.


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia




3 September 2022 2:55 PM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Australia
Springboks vs Wallabies

More from Sport

Serena Williams' third round loss at the US open to Australia's Ayal Tomleeyanovich is expected to be the last time we see her on the courts. Picture: @usopen.

Serena Williams ready to focus on motherhood after final US Open match

3 September 2022 10:36 AM

This loss could be an end to a legendary 27-year professional career that's seen her pick up 92 wins in Australia, 69 at Roland Garoos, 98 at Wimbledon and flushing meadows ends with 108 victories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tete Dijana. Picture: Twitter:/@nedbanksport

South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon

28 August 2022 11:11 AM

Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra Morozova at the 2018 Comrades marathon. Picture: Twitter/@ComradesRace

Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon

27 August 2022 1:54 PM

Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh-hour decision from the Comrades Marathon Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town

27 August 2022 1:11 PM

On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boks vs Wallabies on 27 August 2022. Twitter/@Springboks

'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia

27 August 2022 12:00 PM

The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova blocked from competing in Comrades Marathon

26 August 2022 4:48 PM

Morozova has been pulled out of the race because she’s Russian. This, in line with a supposed directive from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine. Her only hopes to compete on Sunday now rest with the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where she filed an urgent application challenging the decision on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: In this undated picture, runners take part in the Comrades Marathon. Picture: comrades.com

'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

26 August 2022 7:38 AM

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cape Town proud to host 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup

24 August 2022 12:59 PM

The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False Bay RFC. Picture: facebook.com/FalseBayRugbyClubFans

False Bay RFC inches closer to clinching Super A league title

22 August 2022 3:16 PM

This weekend marked the end of the long round-robin season in the Western province Super A divisions as the False Bay Rugby Football Club (RFC) reigned supreme in the end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cetkauskas/123rf.com

Who gets your vote for the WC's Sport Legends Awards 2022?

22 August 2022 2:15 PM

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has called on the public to submit nominations for the 2022 Sport Legends Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'

Local Politics Business

Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

Sport

'Turning to aesthetic medicine first can delay the need for plastic surgery'

Lifestyle

Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Verstappen delights home crowd with pulsating Dutch GP pole

3 September 2022 6:28 PM

Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia

3 September 2022 2:55 PM

AmaZulu King hosts annual reed dance in Ingwavuma, KZN

3 September 2022 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA