[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash
People out and about in Philadelphia recently came face to face with an alligator frolicking in a fountain in the city's Love Park.
Wally is registered as an emotional support alligator to Jonestown resident Joie Henney.
The gator was leashed and wearing a harness during his latest public outing.
@wallythealligator
Wally loved spending the day in Love Park, Philadelphia !!#WallyGatorESA♬ Good Time - Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen
Reptile rescuer Henney has more than 30 years of experience with alligators, reports CNN.
Wally has been with him for six years.
The gator is apparently very affectionate and reportedly sleeps in the same bed as his human.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Henney's "WallyGator and Friends Reptile Rescue" while he undergoes cancer treatment.
