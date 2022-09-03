Beat the queue! CoCT launches online bookings for vehicle licence renewal
The City of Cape Town has launched an online booking system for motor vehicle licence renewals and registrations, as well as for account payments and queries.
The new system allows customers to get ahead of the queue by making a booking ahead of time.
The service is currently available at only three selected Customer Offices and will be introduced to more City customer walk-in centres this month.
"Customers are able to make their appointment at the Table Bay Mall walk-in centre, City Civic Centre Motor Vehicle Registration and Licensing Office and the Civic Centre walk-in centre."
Bookings will be valid only from 15 minutes before, and 15 minutes after the appointment time.
If you miss the 15-minute window, the booking is automatically cancelled.
Click here for more info.
