[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar
Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com
https://previews.123rf.com/images/buzzfuss/buzzfuss1902/buzzfuss190200194/116665301-dolly-parton-at-the-2019-musicares-person-of-the-year-honoring-dolly-parton-held-at-the-los-angeles-.jpg
Enduring country superstar Dolly Parton has launched her own pet apparel line, of course named "Doggy Parton".
The range includes doggie clothing, accessories and toys.
"Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," says Parton about the inspiration for her new venture.
Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?Dolly Parton, Country music star
Accessories for dogs include a faux pearl and rhinestone collar, and a blonde Dolly wig.
In the plush toy collection, the "Dolly heritage guitar" and leopard skin high-heel shoe are already sold out!
You can shop the collection on Amazon.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/buzzfuss/buzzfuss1902/buzzfuss190200194/116665301-dolly-parton-at-the-2019-musicares-person-of-the-year-honoring-dolly-parton-held-at-the-los-angeles-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash
Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation.Read More
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!
The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine.Read More
Melinda Ferguson on how 'magic mushrooms' help her healing journey
Best-selling author, award-winning publisher, and South Africa's "posterchild for addiction recovery", Melinda Ferguson, has released her new book, 'Bamboozled: In Search of Joy in a World Gone Mad'.Read More
'Turning to aesthetic medicine first can delay the need for plastic surgery'
Dr Reza Mia, considered an innovator in the aesthetic medicine space, will soon be offering his services in Cape Town.Read More
[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
A campaign in India aims to tackle taboos around menstruation, using male volunteers. It also promotes the use of menstrual cups.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian
Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September.Read More
How 'Sarah Baartman - The Opera' attempts to humanise the 'icon of exploitation'
'Sara Baartman - The Opera' is making its debut at the Baxter's Pam Golding Theatre on 7 September.Read More
A mammography centre opens in Tygervalley
According to radiologist Dr Salomine Theron, there has been an increased demand for mammography and related services, and this centre was designed to be a safe and welcoming space for women.Read More
More from World
[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash
Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation.Read More
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo
Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.Read More
[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
A campaign in India aims to tackle taboos around menstruation, using male volunteers. It also promotes the use of menstrual cups.Read More
'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN
Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres.Read More
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
The standoff at the Ukrainian power plant occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia is posing an extreme risk to millions of people.Read More
More from Business
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe
"Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter.Read More
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids'
A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More
Implats earnings tumble, but 'we're able to fund all our projects' says CEO
Impala Platinum's results for the year to end June reflect the sharp fall in platinum prices and a drop in production.Read More
Absa PMI shows rise in manufacturing activity, but it's relative to a tough July
Why is there an improvement in South Africa for August while global PMI numbers show a decline?Read More