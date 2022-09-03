[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar





Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

https://previews.123rf.com/images/buzzfuss/buzzfuss1902/buzzfuss190200194/116665301-dolly-parton-at-the-2019-musicares-person-of-the-year-honoring-dolly-parton-held-at-the-los-angeles-.jpg

Enduring country superstar Dolly Parton has launched her own pet apparel line, of course named "Doggy Parton".

The range includes doggie clothing, accessories and toys.

"Puppy Love was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," says Parton about the inspiration for her new venture.

Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that? Dolly Parton, Country music star

Image: Doggy Parton on Facebook

Accessories for dogs include a faux pearl and rhinestone collar, and a blonde Dolly wig.

In the plush toy collection, the "Dolly heritage guitar" and leopard skin high-heel shoe are already sold out!

Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line includes a plush toy in the shape of a high-heel shoe. Image: Doggy Parton on Facebook

Dolly Parton's new dog apparel line includes a cowgirl collared dress. Image: Doggy Parton on Facebook

Dolly Parton's launched a dog apparel line. Image: Screengrab of video posted on Doggy Parton Facebook page

Dolly Parton's launched a dog apparel line. Image: Doggy Parton on Facebook

You can shop the collection on Amazon.