WC residents must brace themselves for cold, wet and stormy weather
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents should brace themselves for cold, wet and stormy weather conditions heading into this week.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 3 warning for damaging winds and waves.
Locals can expect heavy showers for the rest of the weekend.
Forecaster Wayne Venter said some snowfall is also expected.
"So we do have a cold front that will make landfall in the South Western Cape during the course of Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.
"Ahead of that front we are expecting some really strong winds, gale force winds along that South West Coast that could go up to 80, 85 km per hour South Western parts of the country during the course of Sunday and even into Monday morning, and then that front will bring quite a bit of rain from the South Coast we are looking at widespread showers and rain".
⚠️Yellow Level 3 Warning: Wind: Coast of N.Cape, W, SW & S Coast of W.Cape: 4-5/9/2022 pic.twitter.com/B7UiLkGS9Z— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : WC residents must brace themselves for cold, wet and stormy weather
