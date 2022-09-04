'SA needs to do more to combat trophy and canned lion hunting' - expert
Sara-Jayne King chats to Humane Society International Africa's Matthew Schurch about trophy and canned lion hunting.
The South African government needs to take strong action to curb the phenomenon of canned and trophy hunting in the country.
That's the call by environmental activist group Humane Society International Africa, who are raising awareness on the unethical practice.
A recent poll by the organisation, which was conducted by IPSOS, has revealed that 16% of South Africans continue to support trophy hunting. Similarly, 17% are not opposed to canned lion hunting.
Despite the concern for animal rights groups, the figures do show a considerable decline in local support for these practices compared to four years ago.
The survey found that 68% oppose the activity generally, up from 56 percent in 2018.
The IPSOS survey is said to be widely representative of all South African racial and cultural groups.
Under two-thirds of people in the Western Cape oppose the practice and that's consistent with what we see internationally. It's really telling a story of what we're seeing in the country. It's not that people support the practice, its the people that are against it.Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa
The take home message is that South Africans are against these practices and something needs to be done about that.Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa
Opposition against trophy and canned lion hunting was at it's highest in 2020, which Schurch attributes to a growth in engagement in the topic.
Four years ago, the opposition against trophy and canned lion hunting was at 56%. That's increasing year on year as we do these surveys and this is because people are becoming more aware of the topic.Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa
According to Schurch, the South African government needs to improve existing legislation to combat the phenomenon of trophy and canned lion hunting.
These are outdated practices that are inconsistent with the modern view on how we should be be treating animals. Their levels of sentience, their individual needs, the ability to feel pain and suffering...these need to be recognized by the government.Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa
Last year, a high level panel report came out strongly against the lion hunting industry and made a number of recommendations to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy to close the industry.
There were suggestions to stop the permits, breeding, create a census and establish a task team. She [Minister Creecy] only recently launched the task team and so these matters are only just being addressed after more than one year ago. So I think it's really time this industry is closed and the minister takes action.Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa
Scroll up for more on the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111505451_african-lion-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-panthera-leo-family-of-felidae.html
More from Local
Recovery Walk back in Cape Town this September
To celebrate the small and big victories of people who have battled substance abuse addiction and mental illness, the annual Recovery Walk Cape Town event will be taking place at Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, 17 September.Read More
WC residents must brace themselves for cold, wet and stormy weather
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 3 warning for damaging winds and waves into Monday.Read More
Beat the queue! CoCT launches online bookings for vehicle licence renewal
The new system will also apply to municipal payments and making payment arrangements with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Music found me: Nomfusi
Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.Read More
Do you have one of CPT libraries' 22 000 missing items? No fines next week!
The upcoming 'amnesty period' will allow lenders to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine.Read More
Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo
Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.Read More
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series
Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.Read More
Is this what Muizenberg beachfront will look like? Have YOUR say
The City of Cape Town is busy with the concept design phase of the Muizenberg beachfront upgrade and the public can give input.Read More
'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More