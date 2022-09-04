'SA needs to do more to combat trophy and canned lion hunting' - expert





Sara-Jayne King chats to Humane Society International Africa's Matthew Schurch about trophy and canned lion hunting.

Lions who have escaped the canned hunting industry at Rhino Lion Park, Muldersdrift. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

The South African government needs to take strong action to curb the phenomenon of canned and trophy hunting in the country.

That's the call by environmental activist group Humane Society International Africa, who are raising awareness on the unethical practice.

A recent poll by the organisation, which was conducted by IPSOS, has revealed that 16% of South Africans continue to support trophy hunting. Similarly, 17% are not opposed to canned lion hunting.

Despite the concern for animal rights groups, the figures do show a considerable decline in local support for these practices compared to four years ago.

The survey found that 68% oppose the activity generally, up from 56 percent in 2018.

The IPSOS survey is said to be widely representative of all South African racial and cultural groups.

Under two-thirds of people in the Western Cape oppose the practice and that's consistent with what we see internationally. It's really telling a story of what we're seeing in the country. It's not that people support the practice, its the people that are against it. Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa

The take home message is that South Africans are against these practices and something needs to be done about that. Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa

Opposition against trophy and canned lion hunting was at it's highest in 2020, which Schurch attributes to a growth in engagement in the topic.

Four years ago, the opposition against trophy and canned lion hunting was at 56%. That's increasing year on year as we do these surveys and this is because people are becoming more aware of the topic. Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa

According to Schurch, the South African government needs to improve existing legislation to combat the phenomenon of trophy and canned lion hunting.

These are outdated practices that are inconsistent with the modern view on how we should be be treating animals. Their levels of sentience, their individual needs, the ability to feel pain and suffering...these need to be recognized by the government. Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa

Last year, a high level panel report came out strongly against the lion hunting industry and made a number of recommendations to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy to close the industry.

There were suggestions to stop the permits, breeding, create a census and establish a task team. She [Minister Creecy] only recently launched the task team and so these matters are only just being addressed after more than one year ago. So I think it's really time this industry is closed and the minister takes action. Matthew Schurch, Humane Society International Africa

