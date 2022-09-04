Recovery Walk back in Cape Town this September





Sara-Jayne King chats to Recovery Walk organisers Jenny Chadwick and Debbie Bub.

Participants in the 2019 Recovery Walk Cape Town. Photo: Recovery Walk Cape Town/Facebook

The battle with substance abuse addiction and mental illness is a life-long struggle.

And to celebrate the small and big victories of patients, the annual Recovery Walk Cape Town event will be taking place at Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain on Saturday 17 September.

This will be the eighth Recovery Walk, which returns after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It coincides with International Recovery Month in September - a month that recognises the challenges of those on the road to recovery.

It's really about being visible and open about our struggles and to show this is what the face of recovery looks like. It's meant to show there is support out there. Jenny Chadwick, Recovery Walk chairperson

This year, organisers have partnered with the Lentegeur Hospital and the non-profit Spring Foundation to pull the event together.

Two private rehabilitation centers, The Cedars and The Liberty Home, have also come on board with sponsorship.

It's exciting to see how it's grown and how much recognition the Recovery Walk is getting through collaboration. Debbie Bub, Recovery Walk Cape Town

Globally, International Recovery Month shines a light on recovery and aims to challenge stigmas around mental health and addiction.

Through public awareness, activists and mental health recoverees aim to highlight that recovery is possible and that any positive step towards recovery is an achievement.

Having it in the hospital speaks to the need for fighting the stigma around mental health. About 30% of the South African population will have some experience of mental illness in their lifetime. And yet often, the stigma stops people from getting help. Debbie Bub, Recovery Walk Cape Town

To find out more about the walk, visit the Facebook page Recovery Walk Cape Town.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.