How consumers can afford to rent or buy a house on R9k budget
Africa Melane spoke to a broker and manager of Remax All Stars, Nadia Aucamp, about the housing options available if your budget is R9,000 a month.
Aucamp is of the view that consumers still have leverage in renting a house on a R9,000 monthly budget and even buy a house worth R1 million.
Despite South Africa’s repo rate of 5.5%, tenants or home buyers are not affected by buying property within their price range.
Aucamp added that interest rates do not affect a tenant when renting a home as compared being a landlord.
I would say that rental is still cheaper and affordable for the consumer because the landlord still pays the levies and taxes.Nadia Aucamp, Broker and manager - Remax All Stars
Remax of Southern Africa has released its housing report that states that a bond on a R1 million home amounts to R9,000 monthly.
The report added that a nationwide average price of freehold homes is R1,422,901 and R1,049,437 for sectional titles.
As the tenant, you are not exposed to the volatility of the interest rate, and you have got necessity of holistic cost of accommodation and lease period.Nadia Aucamp, Broker and manager - Remax All Stars
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on 702 : How consumers can afford to rent or buy a house on R9k budget
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kurhan/kurhan1503/kurhan150300774/38052814-moving-boxes-in-new-house-.jpg
More from Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge
A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019.Read More
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal'
One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to fight their personal legal battles.Read More
Rapes by cops, deaths in custody: IPID report paints WC SAPS as a 'disgrace'
The annual Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report shows 662 cases were referred for investigation in the WC.Read More
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years
Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.Read More
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream
'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.Read More
WC drug bust results in confiscation of dagga worth over R1 million
A 33-year-old suspect, arrested in George, is due in court today (Monday) to face charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs.Read More
City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor
Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.Read More
NPO raised millions to help township businesses affected by the July unrest
Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation (NPO) focusing on the development and empowerment of youth in township communities.Read More
Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot
Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted.Read More