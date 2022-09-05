Buses to be escorted into Nyanga as services to resume in wake of violence





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town, about the situation in Nyanga following more than a week of public violence.

Municipal and transport vehicles will be able to enter Nyanga from Monday.

Provincial and city transport officials will meet with taxi associations to resolve the impasse.

Golden Arrow buses will be escorted into Nyanga by police and law enforcement officers.

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

MEC for Mobility Daylin Mitchell and Roberto Quintas, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, are set to meet with taxi associations on Monday.

The two groups are meeting to find a solution to an impasse over the licencing of sedan taxis in Nyanga.

Enforcement operations in Nyanga led to several taxis being impounded, followed by violent protests which saw buses being torched and the area becoming a no-go zone.

We are mindful and hopeful that, although the situation is still tense, there will be some form of normality this morning. It was still quite a hot zone over the weekend with some fires and trigger points. Roberto Quintas - Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Quintas says Golden Arrow will be resuming operations, but buses won't enter the township without an escort.

Between safety and security and SAPS, there are resources which are going to shadow Golden Arrow Bus Services to get where they need to go to ensure that commuters can access work. Roberto Quintas - Mayco Member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Quintas says they're trying to formalise sedan taxis, but can only do so if the vehicles and drivers are licenced.